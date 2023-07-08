STUNNING, CUSTOM-HOME BUILD! You are going to love the view from this beautiful hobby farmhouse. Revel in the serene sunrise on the wrap-around front porch & take-in the sunset on the private, backyard screened-in porch, or while sitting in the 7-person hot tub. Indoor features include custom designs throughout, such as 100-year-old barn wood flooring, custom lighting, wood burning stove on the main level, a spacious, open master bedroom with 6-ft clawfoot bathtub, lower level entertainment space, and so much more. You don't want to miss taking a tour, both indoor and out! Plus, be sure to enjoy nearby Chippewa River & Bike Trail!