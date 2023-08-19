Discover perfection in this immaculate ranch-style home, nestled in a pristine Eau Claire neighborhood. This property boasts a meticulously landscaped yard, custom window treatments, and top-tier appliances. Owners have upgraded extensively, including the finished walkout lower level. Enjoy an Energy Star-certified home with vaulted ceilings, open-concept living, and a first-floor laundry. The main bedroom features a stunning walk-in closet. Close to golfing, dining, shopping, and bike trails, this location offers convenience and leisure. Commuting is a breeze with nearby bypass access. Property warranties, including Choice Home Warranty, leaf filter lifetime warranty, furnace/AC warranty, 5 year major mechanical warranty, & 10 year parts warranty. This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom gem presents an incredible opportunity for luxurious ranch-style living in Eau Claire's finest. Seize this amazing chance to call it home!