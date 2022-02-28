3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $485,000

Horse Lover’s Paradise with cute farmhouse! 13.9 acres with access to tower ridge riding trails. If you want a property with endless recreational possibilities, this one’s for you! Cute home with charming features and the perfect front porch or deck to take in your scenic and peaceful surroundings. Property offers a turn-key horse or hobby farm for boarding, training, or lessons with income potential. A 34x60 Lester horse 4-stall barn with 60x104 attached indoor arena, warm-water wash room, tack room, and 3 outdoor horse shelters with auto waterers. Oversized 2-car detached garage with additional space for office/room. Home is surrounded by lush pastures, lots of mature trees, and an abundance of wildlife!