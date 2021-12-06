3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $489,900

This elegant 3 bedroom plus an office, 3 bath single family home sits on a tree-lined street in a highly desirable location just minutes to Hickory Hills Golf Course, shops and eateries! Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted with a bright and open floor plan seamlessly connecting the kitchen to the living room and leading to the inviting, sunny four season room with fire place! Meticulous attention to detail is presented in the kitchen which was remodeled in 2011 with custom cabinets and solid surface countertops! Downstairs you will find a generous size family room with a warming fire place and a very private office space! The expansive two acre backyard includes a huge two tiered composite deck with aluminum railings built in 2016 for all your entertaining needs along with a 37X33 extra 2.5 car garage for all your toys! This property truly has it all!