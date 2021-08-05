 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $497,900
spotlight

Check out this new construction home brought to you by Wurzer Builders. Still time to be involved in final selections. Planned for Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Tiled backsplash, Tiled shower in master. High Ceilings, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, open staircase leading to the second story family room. Price change on 1/23/21 due to additional upgrades.

