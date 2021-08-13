 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $515,000

This 3 bed 2.5 bath home nestled back into 6.65 acres of woods. Located directly along the Chippewa Bike Trail. Cherry Butcher block counter top in kitchen. Cherry cabinets. Optional Parlor style wood stove & vaulted ceiling in living room. Tract barn style doors throughout house. Alder trim & doors in basement. Walkout basement bedroom and large family room & bathroom in basement. 4 car insulated and heated garage (Car lift negotiable).

