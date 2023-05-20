Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties walk out basement. Home features open concept living with 9 foot walls and tray ceiling in living room and master bedroom. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout home. Well thought out kitchen design with quartz countertops and walk in pantry. Mudroom off the garage with custom lockers. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and marble shower. Separate laundry area located on first floor. Walk out basement can be finished for $55,000 which includes family room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Stamped concrete porch & walkway. Black windows. Finished pictures not of subject property. Still time to pick out finishes on this property. Other lots and plan available by building.