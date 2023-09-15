Choice Home in Choice Location! Enveloped by a lush, 1 acre lot adorned with towering trees, this meticulously cared for home offers you 2,674 sq. ft. of elegant living space where you'll find wonderful room sizes, an abundance of oversize windows that give way to bright & cheerful rooms, LR with FP & impressive wall of built-ins, formal DR, delightful KT for the family chef or chefs, with center island, surrounded by plenty of cabinet space, a sparkling sunroom wrapped in glass that is a perfect spot to kick back & relax, 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, plus LL with large family room & office. Oversized 2 car detached shop w/ heat. Conveniently located in the Town of Washington and close to schools & Mitscher Park. Excellent neighborhood, beautiful setting, you'll love living here!