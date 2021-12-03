Check out this impeccably maintained 2018 custom built home in Oakwood Hills. Nothing to do but move in - main floor master suite with walk in shower & walk in closet, open concept kitchen/living area & 4 season room that walks out to maintenance free deck. Kitchen boasts gas range, double oven/micro, plus 5'x5' walk in pantry too. Walkout lower level has HUGE family room with gas fireplace & rec area. LL bedroom, another full bath, plus office that is currently being used as home gym with rubber floor. Beautiful built in's on both main floor and lower level. Stamped concrete patio and extensive landscape in backyard. Incredible views of the city, close to shopping, restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $524,900
