Let me introduce you to this amazing 2004 custom built home just outside of the city. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is set back from the road on a secluded 4-acre wooded lot. The spacious 3 car garage has plenty of space for all of your toys. Unique custom built hickory cabinets throughout the home with hickory wood flooring. Large master bedroom has a full bathroom with walk-in shower, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. One extra bonus room on the upper level could be an office or nonconforming bedroom (no closet). Main floor laundry with washer and dryer included. All kitchen appliances included. Enjoy spending the summers on the deck laying out and swimming in the above-ground pool. The 3-season porch is perfect for relaxing and taking in all the scenery that this property offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $530,000
