Welcome to your dream retreat atop a picturesque hill! This stunning home has been meticulously crafted, offering an unrivaled living experience in harmony with the surrounding natural beauty. From its elevated position, this property boasts truly mesmerizing views, making every moment feel like a retreat. Step inside and be welcomed by an open-concept layout that exudes a sense of spaciousness and warmth. The abundance of windows floods the interior with natural light and provides a pleasant cross breeze through out the main level. This home is not just a living space; it's a sanctuary that embraces the art of living. Whether you seek solitude in the embrace of nature or a space to share cherished moments with friends and family, this property offers it all. Additional laundry hookups added in the main level pantry allowing for main level living.