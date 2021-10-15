3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $550,000

Beautiful 2010 custom built 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath Eau Claire home with oversized 3 car attached garage AND 40 x 30 detached garage heated w/electric boiler in floor heat all situated on a private 2.9 acres. Home offers very large bedrooms, main floor laundry, incredible master with tiled walk in shower/large walk in closet, dual stairway to basement, full unfinished basement for great storage or more finishing potential w/two egress windows and plumbed for a 4th bath. Geothermal heating and cooling with a gas forced air furnace for backup. Basement has infloor heat tied to the geothermal. Attached garage stubbed in for in flr heat off geothermal also. Hot tub included. Very clean and nicely maintained property!