3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $585,000

One of the nicest low bank lots on the river. 2.5 acres with 125 feet of water frontage and 870 feet off Riverview Drive. Has city sewer and water, The original cottage was replace by the current home in l959. Solid 3 bedroom ranch home with screen porch, fireplace in living room, The home offers great views of the river. Enjoy this private setting, still lots of room to build your dream home on the water and in the city. You will see why this owner never considered moving anywhere else.