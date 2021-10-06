This gorgeous 3 bed 4 bath home on Eau Claire's south side is a must see. Nestled on the back of a 1 acre lot this home provides space and privacy while still being just a few minutes from parks, schools, and shopping. The yard is beautifully landscaped with a combination of annuals and perennials. Inside enjoy your morning coffee in the oversized living room with large windows, wood floors and access to the patio. The huge family room features a brick accent wall with stunning gas fireplace. Cook your favorite meals in the chefs kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven, huge kitchen island and heated floors. The heated floors also extend the office, mudroom, and bath. Great for keeping warm during the winter months. The main floor bedroom has a bay window, large walk in closet and private bath with heated floors and walk in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs features 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level rooms are all large and includes a sauna.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his 10th offense of driving under the influence — including his fourth since May.
A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her seventh drunk-driving offense after a witness observed her so drunk she was passed out …
A Stanley man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has skipped several court appearances, and a warrant has now been issued for h…
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Brandon Sura was stuck. Not with a 4-wheel drive truck, a quad or anything with wheels, for that matter.
A troubling dialogue within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District continues as the response to its internal investigation is not met…
Ginger Liddell rocked back and forth from one foot to the other. She wrung her hands every so often. Her blue shirt shined brightly in the sun…
Chippewa County Public Health Department criticizes local school districts' "voluntary quarantine" systems
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman heavily criticized two area school districts that have adopted a “voluntary quarantine”…
A New Auburn man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
Spooky local history: Chippewa Valley Paranormal Investigators impart paranormal knowledge on Chippewa Falls tour
A group of paranormal investigators are shedding light on the spooky local history of Chippewa Falls.
Charges of child sexual assault against a 57-year-old Chippewa Falls man have been dismissed.