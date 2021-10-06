 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $625,000

This gorgeous 3 bed 4 bath home on Eau Claire's south side is a must see. Nestled on the back of a 1 acre lot this home provides space and privacy while still being just a few minutes from parks, schools, and shopping. The yard is beautifully landscaped with a combination of annuals and perennials. Inside enjoy your morning coffee in the oversized living room with large windows, wood floors and access to the patio. The huge family room features a brick accent wall with stunning gas fireplace. Cook your favorite meals in the chefs kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven, huge kitchen island and heated floors. The heated floors also extend the office, mudroom, and bath. Great for keeping warm during the winter months. The main floor bedroom has a bay window, large walk in closet and private bath with heated floors and walk in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs features 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level rooms are all large and includes a sauna.

