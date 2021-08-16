3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $65,000

Great investment opportunity! This walkout ranch is located on a corner lot near the bus stop, Hwy 312, the grocery store and more.
An Eau Claire woman who has been convicted of 29 crimes, including 15 felonies, was sentenced Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to serve thre…
The Bloomer football team returns 24 letterwinners from last year as the Blackhawks look to once again vie for positioning atop the Heart O'North Conference.
Returning team speed will lead the way for the Stanley-Boyd football team this fall.
Hayden Fredrickson and Rachel Ragona ran to victory on Saturday morning in the half marathon at the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races hosted by Chippewa Falls YMCA.
Rising concerns surrounding a variant of coronavirus are causing rapid changes in the local music festival scene.
Tilden third baseman Nolan Baier and outfielders Jordan Steinmetz and Jon Schoch and Chippewa Falls pitcher Levi Schaller, catcher Nolan Hutzler and first baseman Nate Hayes were selected to the All-CRBL first team as a part of the league's postseason awards.
The Cadott football team looking to turn some tight Dunn-St. Croix Conference losses from a season ago into victories this fall.
“Everything done has been player driven - all their workouts, their team bonding. They’ve taken charge of the team this year and that’s really important."
A tight-knit Chi-Hi football team has taken the initiative to put in extra work to improve coming off a 3-3 campaign in 2020.
One of the premier events in the Chippewa Valley now has a face to rally behind.
Chippewa County announced 30 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,800 countywide to date (128 cases c…
