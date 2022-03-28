3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $669,900

Specular views, South side, 10.62 acres, private & just minutes from Eau Claire! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home (1980-81 addition of foyer, great room, two bedrooms & baths) features two spacious living rooms with lots of natural lighting, eat in kitchen & formal dining, wood burning fireplace, dual high efficiency furnaces, AC units & windows, lower level bonus rooms, 4th bedroom potential, sauna with shower space, half bath & tons of storage space! Enjoy the extra 2 car detached garage (26 X 24), Wood shop (heated and 28 X 24), tennis court, so much wildlife, several gardens, mature trees (timber) raspberries, blueberries & did I mention the views from the wood deck?! This home is pre inspected. Watch the virtual tour here! http://tours.justaskjask.com/5892graffroad/?mls