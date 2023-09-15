Unique Investment Opportunity in Downtown Eau Claire: This extraordinary project awaits you in the heart of the city. Immerse yourself in the impeccable workmanship of this unique condo, featuring an open concept floor plan and soaring 10 ft ceilings on the main floor. The kitchen is a culinary dream, complete with a charming farm sink and sleek stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a snack bar area and first floor laundry. Abundant storage awaits in the basement, while a captivating spiral staircase leads to the second floor with a versatile loft area. Discover 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, providing ample space for comfortable living. Host unforgettable gatherings on the upper deck and unwind on the inviting open front porch. Experience the allure of a big city atmosphere without the hefty price tag. Don't miss out on this must-see gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $675,000
