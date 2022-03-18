Specular views, South side, 10.62 acres, private & just minutes from Eau Claire! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home (1980-81 addition of foyer, great room, two bedrooms & baths) features two spacious living rooms with lots of natural lighting, eat in kitchen & formal dining, wood burning fireplace, dual high efficiency furnaces, AC units & windows, lower level bonus rooms, 4th bedroom potential, sauna with shower space, half bath & tons of storage space! Enjoy the extra 2 car detached garage (26 X 24), Wood shop (heated and 28 X 24), tennis court, so much wildlife, several gardens, mature trees (timber) raspberries, blueberries & did I mention the views from the wood deck?! This home is pre inspected. Watch the virtual tour here! http://tours.justaskjask.com/5892graffroad/?mls
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $684,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Chippewa Falls family has sued the Chippewa Falls school district after their 14-year-old daughter suffered burns in a welding class.
Navigating your way through school can be difficult for any child, but enduring another obstacle while doing so is something only a minority o…
Men's College Basketball: How Chippewa Falls native Ben Retzlaff has helped first-year Marquette coach Shaka Smart's plan to change the culture with the Golden Eagles
Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Ben Retzlaff has played an important role in helping first-year Marquette men's basketball coach Shaka Smart change the culture with the Golden Eagles as the program's digital graphics coordinator entering the NCAA Tournament.
On a typical summer day, there is about 30 inches of space between the lake level and the CN Railroad bridge on Lake Wissota. Most boats can’t…
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told MyPillow CEO that 2020 election cannot be decertified, spokesman says
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, spoke with MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell about the efforts of Lindell and former President Donald Trump to have the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election decertified, a Vos spokeswoman said Friday.
Chi-Hi grad Joe Reuter has been named the GMAC Freshman of the Year with the Hillsdale College men's basketball team. College update also includes updates on Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Tyler Robarge, Thomas Robarge, Jacob Walczak, Cory Hoglund, Gabe and Mason Madsen.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
His comments came after a late January interview with La Crosse TV station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Buonincontro picked for All-Big Rivers Conference second team
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie forward Brianna Buonincontro has been chosen to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team for the 2021-22 season.
When a staffer from CBS news magazine 60 Minutes called Sen. Kathy Bernier’s office, she didn’t hesitate to take the call. The national news o…