3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $75,000

Close to all that down town has to offer. With some TLC and updates, this could be the home you're looking for. Home is being sold in as is condition.
Gavin Goodman returned a kickoff for a score and Collin Beaudette scored on a three-yard run as the Chi-Hi football team fell at top-seeded Kimberly 35-13 on Friday evening in a Division 1 second round playoff contest.
Transforming decades of original music into something new, a process best done under the Venus moon.
In 1872, Albert Pound built an impressive mansion at 214 Superior St. Pound was an early pioneer of Chippewa Falls who at one time was preside…
The Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams will each play for a trip to state on Saturday night after securing sectional semifinal wins on Thursday. The Cardinals earned a come-from-behind Division 1 win in five sets over Marshfield while the Orioles picked up a four-set Division 3 win at Marathon.
Two people died, including a Baraboo School District student, and three others were injured in a crash Friday in the Sauk County town of Fairfield, authorities reported.
Wisconsin was driving after No. 9 Iowa's first scoring drive of the game made it 20-7 UW. Cundiff gave a fist pump to the crowd before entering the ambulance.
A rough matchup in mid-September sparked an additional focus on serve receive, an effort that has helped carry the Stanley-Boyd volleyball team to its first sectional appearance since 2015.
Chiropractic patients looking for something new in the Chippewa Valley can rejoice, because a new offering has opened its doors.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified eight cases of election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The Chi-Hi equestrian team is going for its eighth straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division A state championship t…
