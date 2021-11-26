New Construction 2021, Builder’s own home. Loaded with Smart Home Features: lighting; heating & cooling; security systems; garage doors & more. Comfort designed in w/multiple zoned in-floor heat, including garage. Superb kitchen w/expansive island/abundant cabinets w/custom storage features & walk-in pantry. Open living area great room Kt/Dining/living room w/wood burning fireplace. Large master suite w/floor to ceiling glass & tile shower w/steam & whirlpool tub. 3-season room, covered and open decks. Garage fully finished, heated w/home gym & shop spaces. Lot is 3.1 acres, well landscaped yard w/irrigation. Lower level designed for 3 more bedrooms, 2 baths, huge family room, & tucked away safe room. Finishing touches are wrapping up now, set up your showing now. Take the tour at: http://tours.chippewavalley4sale.com/cp/78a938ee/
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $795,000
