3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $94,900

Fabulous mo to mo rental history, tenants would like to continue to rent and hopes that a new owner is in a position to improve the property. Tenants pay for all utilities, lawn & snow maintenance. Property is being sold in "as-disclosed" condition as per the pre-inspection report in MLS attachment and will not qualify for most loan programs. Elec CB '10, roof '16, furnace '16. This is a 1031 Exchange.

