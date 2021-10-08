 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $615,000

Spacious custom built 1-owner home, very well maintained! Buy with confidence ~ Sellers have pre-inspected home, well & septic. Reverse Osmosis under sink included (not hooked up). House with 27.12 A can be purchased for $369,900 / VL 39.8 A asking $260,000 MLS 1558609 (House must sell prior to selling land separately). Township interested in buying 4 Acres from 27.12 A. Farmer leases 57 A for $5,700 '21, would like to continue. Circuit Breaker '21 / Inspection reports & updates on file! 2nd garage no power. (Crops excluded)

