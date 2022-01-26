Beautiful setting, beautiful home. This home features an excellent floorplan for entertaining, finished basement with in-floor heating, craftroom, bar area, 4th bath & office. Attached 3 car garage with floor heat plus a detached 3 car storage garage. Backyard features a firepit area plus plenty of open land for gardening, playing football or a pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recognized hero in Chippewa County is now being recognized at the state level for her daring act of heroism.
A new policy went into effect in St. Paul and Minneapolis last Wednesday, requiring people to either present their vaccination card or a negat…
Country Jam USA plans to be on the move in 2022, with an all-new facility in the town of Wheaton.
The Cadott wrestling team won 12 of 14 matches overall in a 66-9 Cloverbelt Conference dual win over Bloomer/Colfax on Thursday in Cadott.
A federal judge in Madison sentenced a former Chippewa Falls man to 10 years in federal prison Thursday for fraudulently getting military contracts.
The star who likely will be named the NFL’s MVP for the second consecutive season and fourth time in his career was closer to mediocre on a night the Packers needed him to be excellent.
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
Thursday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd girls basketball earns first Western Cloverbelt win by besting Cadott
The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team picked up its first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season Thursday and did so at a rival's expense, besting Cadott 63-41. Lily Hoel and Jessica Hazuga each scored 17 points for the Orioles.
Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell holds off Bloomer, moves into tie with Osseo-Fairchild atop Western Cloverbelt standings
The McDonell girls basketball team held off a late Bloomer rally for a 57-54 win on Saturday at McDonell, moving the Macks into a tie with Osseo-Fairchild atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with five league games to go.
The Bloomer boys basketball team dealt Western Cloverbelt Conference leading Fall Creek its first league loss of the season Friday with a 47-38 victory. Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a team-high 13 points for the Blackhawks and Connor Crane added 11 points.