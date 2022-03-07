3 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $89,900

Charming country home located on a quiet town road sports 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and priced below fair market value. Steel roof in 2019, water heater in 2021 and detached 1 stall garage. Forced oil heat furnace does not work. Main floor has all been updated to drywall, stucco upstairs and original hardwood flooring throughout under the vinyl flooring per Seller. Pool, fence and appliances are not included. Rented through March 31. Title policy will state possible garage encroachment over the north property line onto 5480 Evergreen Rd. This home will not qualify for FHA/VA loan. Seller is Trustee and never lived in the house so there is no condition report. Home being sold as is.