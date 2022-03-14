3 Bedroom Home in Elk Mound - $253,900

Country living short distance from chippewa falls and eau claire. Cute 3-bedroom, 2 bath ranch with plenty of storage on an acre Lot. Close to 29 for easy access, and still far enough away for peace and quiet. Basement is partially finished. The yard is beautiful in the spring and private. All storage sheds stay. Home has a 1 car attached garage and there is another 1 car /workshop. Another 15x10 storage shed and a rubber maid shed. Relax in your large backyard