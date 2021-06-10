 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elk Mound - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elk Mound - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elk Mound - $299,900

Welcome to the valley of Elk Mound! Conveniently located for easy access to surrounding towns and I-94, while being tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood. Three acres with mature trees offer privacy while using the hot tub or entertaining on the large deck. Enjoy the open grill/firepit or make tasty treats in the Alaskan inspired smokehouse. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom multi-level home offers an open concept feel while the fireplace in the lower level provides cozy ambience! Home has been pre-inspected by Pete Saltness! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News