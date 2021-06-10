3 Bedroom Home in Elk Mound - $299,900

Welcome to the valley of Elk Mound! Conveniently located for easy access to surrounding towns and I-94, while being tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood. Three acres with mature trees offer privacy while using the hot tub or entertaining on the large deck. Enjoy the open grill/firepit or make tasty treats in the Alaskan inspired smokehouse. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom multi-level home offers an open concept feel while the fireplace in the lower level provides cozy ambience! Home has been pre-inspected by Pete Saltness! View More