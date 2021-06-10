 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $129,900

Well maintained move in ready 3 bed, 1 bath starter home. Original hardwood floors, kitchen remodeled in 2006 and bathroom in 2011. New natural gas furnace in 2011. Focus on Energy audit done on home and seller insulated and foamed in attic space and seal boxes foamed. Basement is ready for you to finish off and add additional living space. House is not occupied so short notice showings are possible. Pellet stove included. Buyers and buyer's agent to verify all measurements View More

