3 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $175,000

INCOME ELIGIBLE PROPERTY. Buyer must meet HUD income guidelines, obtain 1st mortgage from a lending institution and complete Western Dairyland's income eligible app. NEW CONSTRUCTION. 3 Bed, 1 Bath w/2 Car Garage. Spacious main flr living that has handicap accessible features. Eat in kitchen, hickory cabinets, oak trim, oil rubbed bronze finishes and fixtures, waterprf laminate flring, walk-in closets, covered deck and front porch. Basement is plumbed for 2nd bath. Near downtown and area parks.

