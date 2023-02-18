INCOME ELIGIBLE PROPERTY. Buyer must meet HUD income guidelines, obtain 1st mortgage from a lending institution and complete Western Dairyland's income eligible application. NEW CONSTRUCTION. 3 Bed, 1 Bath w/2 Car Garage. Spacious main floor living that has handicap accessible features. Eat in kitchen, hickory cabinets, oak trim, laminate flooring, Master Bedroom walk-in closet, covered deck and front porch. Basement is plumbed for 2nd bath. Near downtown and area parks.
3 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $195,000
