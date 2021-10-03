 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $209,900

Cozy Country "chic" Cape Cod Cutie in the heart of Fall Creek. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom charmer filled with character sitting on a huge lot! Beautiful original refinished hardwood floors, doors & curio cabinet. Warm, wood burning fireplace to curl up by & farm house kitchen w/2019 appliances included. Fenced patio area complete w/new deck & grilling area. Replumbed w/Pex, Full House reinsulated, Kitchen & 2 Bath remodel, Light fixtures & Paint, Water heater(2019) 9 miles to Eau Claire.

