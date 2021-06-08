 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $259,987

Spacious open floor plan with lots of sunlight, 1st floor laundry, sunken living room with fireplace, owner's suite, lower level features a large rec room with wet bar and fireplace, 15'x17' deck, 12'x8' enclosed porch, 10'x12' storage shed, Trane gas furnace. Minutes to Altoona and Eau Claire. Fall Creek Schools. (Other incl: Basement piano Other excl: Boarshead on fireplace & perennials) View More

