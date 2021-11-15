Secluded home on almost 10 acres this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers low maintenance log look siding with ultimate privacy! Updates and home features include: new 12 x 20 livestock shelter complete with electricity, water, and one acre fenced pasture, insulated 20 X 20 workshop equipped with water and wood burning stove, new deck 2020, 4 new trapezoid windows 2021, landscaping 2020, well pump 2020, high speed internet connected to house 2021! In addition the basement was finished in 2017 including sheet rock, trim, flooring, fixtures, and an egress window was added in 2018! And lets not forget the remodeled 480sq. ft. studio apartment above detached garage which was done in 2014 with flooring, trim, cabinets, bathroom, plumbing, windows, siding, roof and includes a full bath with washer and dryer! Hunt right out your back door on your own land or there is public hunting land a half mile down the road! Come check out the beauty of this home and property today!
3 Bedroom Home in New Auburn - $375,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A local trucking staple is under new ownership who plan to keep the decades-old business running strong for years to come.
Chippewa Valley foodies have a few chances to get their hands on an award-winning local food creation.
A rural Chippewa Falls woman accused of operating a drug house where two people overdosed and died has been charged.
An Eau Claire man has been arrested for sexual assault of a child and bail jumping.
Bloomer seniors Lilly Kuske, Calley Olson and Alexa Post will continue with athletics in college after finalizing agreements during a ceremony on Wednesday in Bloomer.
A Chippewa Valley health-based business has a new lease on life and a new name on its lease.
Family of Madalyn Zwiefelhofer files lawsuit against Colten Treu for injuries sustained in Girl Scout crash
The family of a Girl Scout who was injured in a crash that killed four others on Nov. 3, 2018, has filed a lawsuit against Colten Treu, the dr…
Authorities in Monroe County have identified human remains discovered Nov. 6 at Fort McCoy. The body of 45-year-old Christopher Doeslaere of T…
Watch now: Baraboo High School suspends students for replacing removed memorials to friends killed in crash
Baraboo High School suspended two students Thursday for putting notes on lockers in honor of their friends who died in a crash less than two weeks ago.
Menomonie seniors Helen Chen, Noah Feddersen, Bella Jacobsen, Madeline Palmer and Emma Mommsen put pen to paper on Wednesday morning to finalize commitments to continue with athletics in college.