3 Bedroom Home in New Auburn - $424,900

Secluded home on almost 10 acres this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers low maintenance log look siding with ultimate privacy! Updates and home features include: new 12 x 20 livestock shelter complete with electricity, water, and one acre fenced pasture, insulated 20 X 20 workshop equipped with water and wood burning stove, new deck 2020, 4 new trapezoid windows 2021, landscaping 2020, well pump 2020, high speed internet connected to house 2021! In addition the basement was finished in 2017 including sheet rock, trim, flooring, fixtures, and an egress window was added in 2018! And lets not forget the remodeled 480sq. ft. studio apartment above detached garage which was done in 2014 with flooring, trim, cabinets, bathroom, plumbing, windows, siding, roof and includes a full bath with washer and dryer! Come check out the beauty of this home and property today!