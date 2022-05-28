Gorgeous, peaceful, breathtaking, Just a few words to describe this amazing property! 3 bed 2 1/2 bath newer home nestled on 6.92 acres. Look out any window for amazing views. Watch the wildlife, pick berries, & enjoy the outdoors. Full, open, insulated basement allowing you to add more living space of your choice. 40x50 insulated shed built in 2018 to store all your toys. This is a Must See Property! Pre-approval with all offers. -- Additional land available, contact listing agent.
3 Bedroom Home in New Auburn - $629,900
