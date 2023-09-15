Privacy, wildflower meadow, fruit trees, gardens & some of the best manicured trails you'll ever find! Your dream property in Eau Claire county & it's just minutes from Hwy 53, 93 & all Eau Claire has to offer. Property is much closer to Cleghorn & Brackett than it is to Strum, this convenient location can't be beat, the privacy makes you feel like you're worlds away! Custom built vintage 1995 home has a timeless floorplan & finishes. From the hardwood floors to the stone fireplace to the light filled main rooms, every room has an unbeatable view. Lower level is totally finished with walkout basement - everything about this home is quality. Almost impossible to find this level of privacy on 35 acres, plus a pole building workshop. If you love to hunt, hike, forage or garden, there is something here for you. Home, well & septic have all been pre-inspected. Come buy your dream come true! There is an additional 45 acres for sale, or see our listing to purchase the home & 80 acres.