4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $210,000

Pride of ownership in every square foot of this 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home. Charming curb appeal, Oversized 2 car garage, outdoor cement patio with a large yard & outdoor living spaces. Spacious home, conducive floor plan w/larger room sizes. Character and charm from a by gone era featuring Built ins, curved archways, & hard wood flooring. Main level features a dining area & dining room, kitchen, living room, laundry, & full bath w/in floor heat. 4 bedrooms on the upper level and another full bath. Per Seller: Roof 2014, Siding and Windows 2013, Gas Water Heater 2013, Reinsulated Attic 2020