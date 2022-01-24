 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $225,000

This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near Altoona schools is just waiting for you to move-in! You’re not going to want to miss this one with great updates throughout and a gorgeous backyard perfect for entertaining. Updates include a new roof in 2018 with a 50 year transferable warranty, main level flooring (2014-2015), basement bathroom and water heater (2016), a Wifi garage door opener (2021) and more. Playset and storage shed included. Home has been pre-inspected.

