4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $232,000

Are you looking for the perfect single story home with a fenced yard just a block away from Altoona's wonderful Park. This home is a perfectly updated single family home with newer appliances, a beautfiul layout and nicely finished basement entertainment space. This home is located close to the desirable Altoona parks with quick access to the highway, Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are just a short trip away. Home has been pre-inspected and is move in ready.