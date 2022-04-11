 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $255,900

Move in ready, 4 plus bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in a desirable Altoona neighborhood. Property features a large back yard with a concrete patio. The large 2 car detached garage has rear overhead door, allowing entry from back yard. The partially finished lower level has a large family room/rec room with a gas fireplace stove. The office/bedroom could be a legal 5th bedroom with an egress window installed. This home has numerous updates, which are listed in the attachments. Come see this one for yourself!

