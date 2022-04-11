 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $279,900

Great curb appeal on this adorable ranch style 4 bed, 2 bath home in Altoona, close to convenience. Private setting surrounded by mature pines on this nearly half acre lot. Cozy living room with wood burning stove open to kitchen and dining. Full basement with LARGE family room, bonus room, 4th bedroom and newly added bath and laundry. That's not all!! A two car detached 20x24 heated garage. You'll want to see this one! Call your agent right away or visit us at the Open House Sun 11:00-12:30

