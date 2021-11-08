4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $279,900

Home is pretty as a picture with its white pillars, pop of color on the front door, and colorful and lush surroundings. Step inside to a sun-filled, comfortable, and stylish ambiance. Completely updated home up and down. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steal appliances, tiled backsplash, and breakfast bar that effortlessly flows to dining area. Updated bathrooms, new flooring, fresh paint, finished basement, oversized 2-car garage with extra door facing backyard, and a great 3-season porch that gives you an unbroken view of your peaceful backyard. Outside you’ll love having a wooded and private lot with a garden shed, and a brick firepit area.