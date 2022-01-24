 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $299,000

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled on corner, double lot. Large side yard & back deck! This multi level beauty features ample storage, open concept, ensuite w/bath, fireplace, deluxe vinyl flooring, vaulted ceilings, 6 panel doors & lots of room to run! Built in Oak entertainment center in lower level bonus room. Additional large parking pad on side of Garage. Just minutes from Hwy 53 by pass, I-94, shopping & medical. Pre Inspected. Home Warranty Included. Pre Approval Required.

