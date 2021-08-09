4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $299,900

This spacious 4BR, 3BA Altoona home is located on a cul-de-sac with excellent backyard privacy! The main level has a large, vaulted living room with a real wood burning fireplace. The living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom & bath, lower family room (also w/fireplace) & lower bathroom all face the back side where you can see nothing but trees. It has main floor laundry, a main floor BR & a BA on all 3 levels. The master bedroom is upstairs along with a beautifully renovated master bathroom. The back deck is a great place to sit outside where there are no neighbors within sight. Large concrete driveway with lots of parking space, two car attached garage & lots of storage in the (walkout) basement as well. A great opportunity awaits!!