4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $305,000

Come check out this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable community of Altoona. This home offers an open concept on the main level with vaulted ceilings to make the space feel large with an ample amount of natural sunlight shining in through the wall of windows. The Kitchen has granite countertops with an island for extra seating. A partially finished room in the lower level could be finished as a bedroom making there 3 bedrooms in the lower level. Could be made into a workout room as well - the options are limitless! In-floor heating in the bathrooms. All carpet in the house was replaced less than a year ago. Relax in your peaceful fenced-in backyard in the hot tub that is included. Don't let this house pass, come see it today!

