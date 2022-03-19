 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $354,900

Beautiful 2021 home with all the bells & whistles!! Features open concept with a fantastic flow! 4Bed, 2 full Bath, finished basement with additional family room. Kitchen w breakfast bar seating, Quartz countertops, gorgeous backsplash and custom cabinets. Newly fenced yard for your fur babies to roam and concrete patio for outside relaxation. Enjoy this worry-free home close to new Altoona School. Book your showing today!!

