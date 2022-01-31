4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $359,900

Beautiful and well maintained four-bedroom home in a great neighborhood on a cul-de-sac in Altoona. This home features main floor master suite, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, large pantry, walk in closets and lots of storage. Attached 3 car fully finished, insulated garage and fully finished lower-level walk-out basement. Radon mitigation system, 3rd bathroom plumbing is all set up for an additional 3rd bathroom to be added. Underground dog fence included. Inspected less than one year ago!