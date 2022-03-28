 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $359,999

PRE INSPECTED QUALITY built home w/ grand entrance. Spacious, lovely & well maintained make this stylish home a MUST SEE! Featuring 4 bdrms, 2.5 bthrms, formal dining rm, formal living rm, sunken living rm & additional dining area. Easy cooking kitchen. Trex deck overlooking beautiful yard. For a great location, neighborhood & lots of space this is it. Primary bdrm w/ soaking tub, shower, walk-in closet & deck that captures the sun. Walkout unfinished basement is additional space to expand.

