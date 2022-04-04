4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $375,000

Beautiful ranch home in fabulous cul de sac Altoona neighborhood with private, wooded backyard! Big living room with natural light & vaulted ceilings. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and countertop space plus a breakfast bar & dining area. Master suite has 3 closets and private bath w/dbl sinks and large linen closet. Main floor laundry too! Lower level will amaze you with cork floors, a gorgeous wet bar w/stone backsplash, plenty of cabinets, family rm with gas fireplace, additional bedroom, full bath and HUGE storage room. Outside you will find a fenced yard with stamped concrete patio plus firepit area, walking paths, kids playset - all great for entertaining! Recent updates: 2021- new LVP flooring main level, backyard fence. 2019: all new appliances including washer/dryer. Nest thermostat, doorbell, smart garage opener. Back property line is down the hill-only part of back yard is fenced. Garage Refrigerator/freezer excluded