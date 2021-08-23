4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $380,000

Check out this 4 bedroom, 3 bath open concept home on private, wooded 1.08 acre lot! Close to Centennial Park, Otter Creek and bike trail. Main floor master suite features double sinks & nice size walk in closet. Hardwood floors in LR, Kitchen & Dining, 6 panel doors, vaulted ceilings and walk in closets in bedrooms. LL boasts huge family room with wet bar. Updates include: 2020- A/C, water heater, paint & beautiful new landscaping. 2018- new patio with firepit area. 2017- Corian countertops. Oversized 3 car garage and amazing private backyard. Home is at end of cul de sac